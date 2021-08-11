Gold And Silver ‘Flash Crashed’ On Monday – Where Will They Go Next? – Chris Vermeulen (08/11/2021)

Gold And Silver ‘Flash Crashed’ On Monday – Where Will They Go...

Chris talks with David Lin on Kitco News about Monday’s ‘flash crash’ of Gold and Silver and where they might be heading next. Though still in a confirmed downtrend, it is possible that as each of these commodities hit their 100% Fibonacci measured move, they have put in a bottom from which to begin a trend reversal. One has to wonder though, will a big change in the US Dollar and/or Stock Market prompt a rally in metals?

Stay tuned to the end of the interview to hear about Chris’ new URLYstart venture into the world of youth entrepreneurship!

CLICK ON THE IMAGE BELOW TO WATCH THE INTERVIEW

