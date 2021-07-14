Staunton River Plastics To Bring 200 New Jobs To Hurt, Virginia For Another Win For the Danville Region – Mike Swanson (07/14/2021)

Today Governor Ralph Northam, who some in my neck of the woods love to hate and others like me don’t much care about one way or the other, came to Hurt, Virginia to trumpet a new jobs announcement as part of a ground breaking ceremony. And this is a real win for the region, there is no doubt about it, as Staunton River Plastics announced that it is planning to spend $34 million in order to build a new 250,000 square-foot facility in the Southern Virginia Multimodal Park.

Here is a video of the ground breaking ceremony from River City TV, of Danville, Virginia.

The company has an existing plant in Altavista and with this expansion will create over 200 jobs. The Union Star reported about this deal in May and the fact that it included a $500,000 grant from the governor’s office, along with a $150,000 performance pledge. So, I guess he does deserve to be a part of the ceremony. The Virginia Tobacco fund also put in about $135,000. These jobs will make a big difference. This is good news folk and another sign of the growth happening in this area attracting new people and new leaders.

Every single morning I send out an email full of the top business and regional headlines of the day. To get access to these free alerts just subscribe by clicking here.

-Mike