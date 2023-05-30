Danville Police Arrest 31 In Operation Blitz

Operation Blitz Leads to Multiple Gun Seizures, Drugs and Arrests

The Danville Police Department conducted a five-day operation focused on violent offenders and fugitives linked to firearm-related offenses. Members of the Violent Crime Gang Unit, Vice Narcotics Unit, Crime Deterrence & Interdiction Unit, and the Criminal Investigations Section utilized focused enforcement to reduce violence through proactive and predictive policing using data driven activities through the stratified model of policing. This operation involved covert surveillance operations, traffic interdiction, fugitive apprehension, and the execution of residential search warrants.

Nicknamed Operation Blitz, the operation resulted in the following:

11 firearms seized;

22 grams of cocaine, 262 grams of methamphetamine, 72 grams of fentanyl, and 4.7 pounds of marijuana; and

31 criminal arrests.

The arrests resulted in a multitude of other cases being developed for future prosecution.

This operation is an example of the Department’s focused deterrent model to reduce violence through proactive and predictive policing using data ­driven activities and accountability through the stratified model of policing.

SOURCE