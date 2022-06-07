Thoughts On The Economy In Danville With New Job Opportunities And Expansions

Read this remark someone made: “I just moved to Danville from Brooklyn Ny. It’s boring as hell but it’s cheap living compared to NYC. however danville has a bright future ahead with the casino coming and many other big corporations.”

This comment was made in the reply section of a Youtube video uploaded by a Danville realtor about the area economy.

Here is the video.

Are you looking to make a move to Danville Virginia and wondering about the local economy and what companies are in the area looking to hire? Watch this video. It starts with a brief look at the national job numbers and then takes a look at the local job market and projects that will propel Danville Virginia into 2023 and 2024. You will learn about companies in the area like AeroFarms, an award-winning vertical farming company passionately solving agriculture’s biggest challenges, growing real food for elevated flavor and a brighter future for all. For a complete list of jobs available please visit this link.

The video also takes a look at multiple projects in Danville Virginia that are underway including the White Mill Project, the Riverfront Park Project and Danville Regional Airport. Other companies looking to expand in the area are MEP Ltd. (Making Everything Possible) and Tyson Foods.

Every single morning we send out an email full of the top business and regional headlines of the day. To get access to these free alerts just subscribe by clicking here.