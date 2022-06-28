Free Thursday concert will feature bluegrass band in Danville, Virginia

Parks and Recreation’s Music at the Market, a free summer concert series, continues Thursday, June 30, outside at the Community Market with the Jus’ Cauz bluegrass band performing.

This high-energy, Danville-based band is one of the most popular bands in south- central and south-western Virginia. A blend of tight harmonies and skillful musicianship, the band showcases their musical and songwriting abilities while acknowledging their traditional folk, bluegrass, and gospel roots.

The concert series is sponsored by Danville Harvest Jubilee and Danville Parks and Recreation. The series will continue each Thursday through July 28. The remaining shows in the series are:

July 7 – Sahara Reggae Band

July 14 – Define Jazz

July 21 – Rivermist (2-hour concert)

July 28 – Emerald Empire Band (2-hour concert)

All shows start at 7 p.m. at the Community Market, 629 Craghead St. Bring a lawn chair or blanket and picnic basket for a relaxing evening.

In case of rain, concerts will be moved inside the Community Market located at 629 Craghead St.

For more information, call the Danville Welcome Center at 434-793-4636.

