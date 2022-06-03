Event: Bridge Street Food Truck Rodeo Is Happening Saturday in Danville, Virginia

The Bridge Street Food Truck Rodeo is happening this Saturday in Danville, Virginia on June 4, 2022. The location is downtown in the River District in Danville, Virginia. Here is a list of the food trucks listed to be there to serve you and everyone else:

Carolina Moe’s BBQ

Dusty Donuts Fresh

Catch Seafood Shack

Hickory Tree Turkey BBQ

Knightly Rose

Kona Ice of Rockingham Co

Mama Voula’s

PALUMBO’S HOAGIE HOUSE

Queso monster

Monster lemonades

Southern Belle Food Truck LLC

Kasens Krab Shack

The Boardwalk Baker Cheesecakes

C&C Country Cookin LLC

Over 1,000 people have listed themselves as interested on Facebook in attending this event.

You can see more about it and list your own interest on the Facebook page for it here.

Every single morning we send out an email full of the top business and regional headlines of the day. To get access to these free alerts just subscribe by clicking here.