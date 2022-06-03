Danville Otterbots Win Thursday Night Home Opener 9-6 After Rain Delay

The first season opening game for the Danville Otterbots took place Thursday night and the team won a great 9-6 victory after a rain delay put the game on hold around 8:00 PM EST as a storm system blew threw the city. This did not deter the team or make them give up as they came back stronger than ever. River City Sports did a postgame interview with centerfielder RJ Johnson, who talked about his 2-RBI performance. The team plays tonight at 7:00 PM at home.