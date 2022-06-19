A Video Review Tour Of The Brand New Hampton Inn In Danville, Virginia (Impressive Design)

Check out this Youtube video by a traveling vlogger who came to stay in Danville, Virginia. While there he did a video tour of the new Hampton Inn on Riverside Drive. The design is impressive and you can see how much better this new hotel is than other older hotels you may have stayed in. “This video helps you understand exactly what to expect should you visit the Hampton Inn Hotel in Danville, Virginia. . This is one of many videos on my travel vlog. I want to make your travel experience fun and worry free. Also, I want to inspire people to go out and see the world,” writers the vlogger.

He paid $160 a night and enjoyed the indoor pool.