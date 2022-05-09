VIR race events to draw thousands to area in Pittsylvania County and Danville, Virginia

Alton, Va. – May 5, 2022 – VIRginia International Raceway (VIR) is kicking off its season of major spectator events in May, marking the beginning of what promises to be a busy tourism season for the Danville, Halifax and Pittsylvania County area. The three events, Hyperfest: The Automotive Amusement Park, MotoAmerica Superbike and the SRO GT World Challenge, will bring tens of thousands of motorsports fans to the area in May and June.

The season gets underway with Haltech Hyperfest presented by GRM Friday, May 13-15. Hyperfest is one of the largest motorsports festivals on the East Coast and features road racing, car shows, ride-alongs, obstacle courses, karting, a kid zone, live music and more – truly something for everyone. The following weekend, May 20-22, is for two-wheel fans as the MotoAmerica Superbikes at Virginia comes to town and shows off the best in motorcycle racing in the country. Lastly, the Fanatec SRO GT World Challenge America Powered by AWS will take place June 17-19, bringing the upper echelon of GT sports car racing to VIR.

Each of these events will bring both new and familiar faces to VIR and in turn, the surrounding areas, and an opportunity for our residents to show why we love the region so much.

“When our visitors are not enjoying the action on the track at VIR they will want to spill out into our communities and take advantage of our unique shopping, dining and attractions,” said Lisa Meriwether, tourism manager for the City of Danville. “Sharing this information with our area businesses will ensure they are well staffed, stocked, and ready to provide great customer service to our guests during these high-profile events.”

“We’re so fortunate to have one of the most sought-after racetracks right in our backyard,” said LaTonya Hamilton, director of Halifax County Tourism. “2022 is set to be VIR’s biggest year yet and that gives local business owners an incredible opportunity for increased exposure and foot traffic. Being aware and knowledgeable of the events can aid in preparation and ensuring these visitors return again and again.”

To view a complete schedule and more information on each event, and to purchase tickets, visit: https://virnow.com/events/.

About VIRginia International Raceway

VIRginia International Raceway is one of America’s premier road courses, offering professional and amateur racing for modern and vintage classes while providing contemporary resort amenities. A prominent test facility for the automotive industry, VIR has the distinction of being named one of the top six courses in North America by Car and Driver Magazine, and southern roots and hospitality make it one of the friendliest. Conveniently located at the Virginia/North Carolina border, VIR is centrally located in the heart of the Mid-Atlantic with 15 million people within 150 miles. For more information, visit www.VIRnow.com, Facebook or Twitter.

