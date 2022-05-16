The Juvenile Crime Prevention Council honors Clay Barham for years of service in Rockingham County, North Carolina

The Juvenile Crime Prevention Council presented Clay Barham with an award for his many years of service to the organization and county. Wentworth, NC ( May 13, 2022) – The Juvenile Crime Prevention Council honored a long-term member and volunteer at their final meeting of the 2021/22 Fiscal Year on May 12, 2022.



Clay Barham has served on the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council (JCPC) for over 30 years. Barham served as Chair, Vice-Chair and Secretary multiple times as well as on every committee with a near perfect attendance record.



“Clay has been a wonderful, faithful member of the JCPC,” Director of County Youth Services, Tara Muchini said. “His contributions to improving the lives of at-risk youth in Rockingham County are immeasurable. Volunteers like Clay are rare. He will be greatly missed.”



Barham held multiple professional titles in education: a teacher, dropout prevention coordinator, assistant principal, and principal. He was named Outstanding Educator as a teacher and a principal.



Clay Barham’s accolades reach beyond the JCPC and education. Within his community, he volunteered in the Bethany Fire Department for 41 years. He has been a member of Kallam Grove Evangelical Covenant for 55 years and has served as Chair of both Deacons and Trustees and served on every committee. He’s been farming all his life and volunteers for the Bethany Civic Center. For these years of service, in 2014, Barham was recognized by the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners. He was also a recipient of the prestigious Order of the Long Leaf Pine award by Governor McCrory in 2016.



Barham and his wife will celebrate 58 years of marriage this July. The two love to travel and have been out West numerous times. They also love to garden, work in the yard, and go out to breakfast. Rockingham County Youth Services is thankful for Clay Barham’s many years of service and wish him well.

