Budget Meeting Schedule for Rockingham County, North Carolina

PUBLIC HEARING



The FY 2022-2023 recommended budget for Rockingham County has been presented to the Board of Commissioners and is available for public inspection in the Office of the Clerk to the Board, located at the Governmental Center, Second Floor, Wentworth, NC; and the County website www.rockinghamcountync.gov.



The proposed budget provides for an ad valorem tax rate of $0.695 per one hundred dollar valuation.



A public hearing is scheduled for Monday, June 6, 2022, 6:30 p.m., or as soon thereafter as may be reached on the agenda, Governmental Center, Commissioners’ Chambers, Wentworth, NC. Citizens are invited to make written or oral comments.



Susan O. Washburn

Clerk to the Board

Rockingham County Board of Commissioners

SOURCE