Ochelli Effect: Money Media UFO Realism – Mike Swanson

Last week on Thursday night I was live on The Ochelli Effect. From the show notes:

“Mike and Chuck talk about the grand casino on Wall Street in the first hour. Mike talked a bit about the Financial news and hustler media alongside the Business of newsletters. What in the world is actually happening? listen to Mike and Chuck attempt to explain the stock market as an influencer and how every crash creates a new reality even though every boom and bubble may have nothing to do with the real world.”

To listen to this MP3 file click here.