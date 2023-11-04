Israel/Palestine, U.S. Foreign Policy, and the War in Gaza w/ Col. Lawrence Wilkerson – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, Col. Lawrence B. Wilkerson, Chief of Staff under Colin Powell during the Bush administration, returns to the show to discuss his thoughts and commentary on the latest Middle East news with a focus on U.S. foreign policy and Israel’s bombing of Gaza in retaliation for the Hamas attack of October 7th. We’ll be discussing the Biden admin’s dealing with the Benjamin Netanyahu, Biden’s “bearhug strategy”, the far-right nature of the Netanyahu government and figures like Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, neoconservatism and Former Under Secretary of Defense for Policy Douglas Feith, the Likud Party, the one-state and two-state solutions, the siege/bombing of Gaza, and, much, much more. This was recorded shortly after Biden called for a “humanitarian pause” to the war.