Newly Declassified FBI Report on Saudi Arabia & 9/11 w/ Dan Christensen/Biden, Israel, and U.S. Foreign Policy w/ Mitchell Plitnick – Parallax Views

On this edition of Parallax Views, Dan Christensen of the Florida Bulldog returns to the show to discuss the latest on the recently declassified FBI report on Saudi Arabia and the support networks for the perpetators of the September 11th, 2001 terrorist attacks. Dan has been covering this issue alongside Anthony Summers and Robynn Swan, authors of The Eleventh Day: The Full Story of 9/11 and Osama Bin Laden, for a number of years now and his latest Florida Bulldog piece on the subject is entitled “A ‘state secret’ no more: New FBI report says Saudi government officials provided support network for 9/11 hijackers”. Among the subjects discussed in relation to the report are: Saudi charities; Prince Bandar Bin Salman (nicknamed Bandar Bush for his association with George W. Bush); the Muslim World League; Operation Encore; the figures of Fahad al Thumairy , Omar al Bayoumi, and the now unredacted Musaed al Jarrah; 9/11 hijackers al Hazmi and al Mihdhar; and much, much more!

In the second segment of the show, Mitchell Plitnick of ReThinking Foreign Policy joins me to discuss his Responsible Statecraft piece “Biden’s trip to Israel is getting trickier by the day”. In June, President Joe Biden will visit Israel. The death of Al Jazeera journalist Shireen Abu Akleh in Jenin, the police attacks during her funeral, and the upcoming Jerusalem Day “Flag March” of Israeli far-right nationalists which will go through Damascus Gate and the Old City’s Muslim Quarter has already put tensions at an all time high. Meanwhile, the Biden administration is seeking to pivot U.S. foreign policy out of the Middle East to focus on Russia and China. Mitchell explains how he believes this has led to a circumstance where the Biden administration is not addressing issues like Abu Akleh’s death or the large expansion of settlements in the West Bank. In addition to this we discuss Israel’s current Prime Minister Naftali Bennet, the figure of Knesset member and far-right provocateur Itamar Ben-Gvir, Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s encounter with a pro-Palestinian activist, and much, much more.