Biden Declares Chinese EV Cars National Security Risk (US Political Economy Needs Tensions MIC Win)

Today the Biden administration declared that Chinese electric vehicles pose a national security risk to the United States. He pointed out that they undercut US EV companies, like Tesla, with their prices, and claimed that they could be used to spy on Americans. Story here from GBNEWS.

Tensions between the US and China have been worsening for the past few years, so this is not a surprising development. In an article I wrote in 2021, I showed that the Biden administration put out statements, directed at China, that explained that the United States political economy needs tensions with China to function, even though it did not want a Cold War like it had with the Soviet Union with it. There is no doubt similar forces inside China that feed off adversarial situations too and may want them. You can find the article I wrote here.

-Mike