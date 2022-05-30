New Restaurant Taqueria La G Opens in Danville, Virginia (Menu Information) – Mike Swanson

This Saturday marked the grand opening of Taqueria La G in Danville, Virginia. This brand new restaurant is located at 618 Westover Drive where Pino’s Pizza Italian Restaurant used to be. It’s open Tuesday-Sunday, in a newly renovated location, with a brand new menu you can see here from their Facebook post.

On Saturday owners of the restaurant and several city council members and area leaders met to celebrate at a grand opening ceremony put on Facebook by the Danville-Pittsylvania Chamber of Commerce.

I’ll have to check this place out!

