Caswell County Sheriff’s Office Warns of Facebook Scam

The Caswell County Sheriff’s Office issued a statement warning of a Facebook scam today. They said that they “would like to make the public aware of a Facebook scam that has affected several Caswell County residents. A Facebook user could get a message from someone that appears to be a Facebook friend, asking for help because they have been locked out of their Facebook account. If you get this message through Facebook messenger you should delete and not open any attachments or send any information through the message thread. If you have any questions regarding this scam please feel free to contact the Caswell County Sheriff’s office.”

People can get help from Facebook itself if they are locked out of their account and really that is the only way they can get back, so these type of messages are from bad people.