The MJ Experience; A Michael Jackson Tribute Concert To Be Held In Danville, Virginia On Sunday May 1, 2021

The MJ Experience; A Michael Jackson Tribute Concert To Be Held In...

The MJ Experience; A Michael Jackson Tribute Concert is an event set to be held in Danville, Virginia this Sunday May 1, 2021 at the North Theater on 629 North Main Street. Tickets cost $35 and are available on Eventbrite. The event is being put on by Allusion Entertainment Productions and is described as the following:

“A Special Engagement! Come and experience the magic of Michael Jackson and many of his signature, hit singles including Thriller. Performed by the world’s most realistic MJ impersonator, direct from Las Vegas, Santana Jackson.”

“Audience members are invited and encouraged to participate in the live Grand finale’ Thriller performance, taught and led by Santana.

Enter the MJ Look-a-Like & Billie Jean dance contest (cash prizes).VIP packages available; includes a commemorative signature glitter glove.”

More information on the Facebook page for this event.