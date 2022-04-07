Oldskool To Play At Funky’s Arcade and Bar In Danville, Virginia Friday Night

Oldskool To Play At Funky’s Arcade and Bar In Danville, Virginia Friday...

The band Oldschool will be playing a Funky’s Arcade and Bar at Friday night from 9PM – 12 AM on April 8, 2022. Funky’s Arcade Bar is Danville’s premier Sports Bar and Arcade combination. They offer full bar service along with outstanding Craft Beer and Food selections and also have a 12 Tap Self-Pour Beer Wall. It is located at 315 Lynn Street.

Oldschool is a 4 piece band with 2 guitars, bass and drums. They play Oldies Rock, Classic Country and some Southern Rock. James Cook – Lead Guitar/Vocals Danny Denson – Bass Guitar/Vocals Kevin Gibson – Rhythm GuitarBo Cook – Drums/Vocals