Oldskool To Play At Funky’s Arcade and Bar In Danville, Virginia Friday Night

The band Oldschool will be playing a Funky’s Arcade and Bar at Friday night from 9PM – 12 AM on April 8, 2022. Funky’s Arcade Bar is Danville’s premier Sports Bar and Arcade combination. They offer full bar service along with outstanding Craft Beer and Food selections and also have a 12 Tap Self-Pour Beer Wall. It is located at 315 Lynn Street.

Oldschool is a 4 piece band with 2 guitars, bass and drums. They play Oldies Rock, Classic Country and some Southern Rock. James Cook – Lead Guitar/Vocals Danny Denson – Bass Guitar/Vocals Kevin Gibson – Rhythm GuitarBo Cook – Drums/Vocals

