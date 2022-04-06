Eden Police Arrest Two For Vandalism Spree (Madness) In Rockingham County, North Carolina

The Eden Police Department put this out: “

News Release

Contact: Lieutenant Anthony Lovings

For Release: April 6, 202

2Eden Police Arrest 2 in city wide vandalism spree

On February 16th, 2022 Officers were dispatched to numerous reports of property damage within the City of Eden. The majority of these cases involved unoccupied vehicles having windows shot out by what appeared to be a BB gun or small caliber firearm. Other incidents involved businesses or residences having windows shot out by the same type of weapon. Over the course of the next month similar reports were filed in reference to property damage.

On March 28th, 2022 investigators began receiving reports of residences and vehicles being shot with a shot gun. Based off of the initial investigation it appeared the damage was caused by “Bird Shot” type shells. During the course of this investigation it was also discovered that not only vacant buildings and vehicles were shot but occupied residences had also been hit by “Bird Shot” type ammunition during the incidents.

On April 5th, 2022, after continuing to investigate the crimes, Investigators conducted a search warrant 702 Hodges St. As a result of the search warrant four (4) BB guns, two (2) shot guns and one (1) 22 caliber rifle were seized. Subsequently, investigators obtained warrants on John Srymanske and Crystal Reardon for Discharging a firearm into occupied dwellings and injury to personal property. Both Reardon and Srymanske were taken into custody without incident.

The following individuals have been charged, arrested and are scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court:

John A Srymanske 26 years old

John A Srymanske of Eden North Carolina was charged with four (4) counts of Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling (F) and thirty-five (35) counts of misdemeanor injury to personal property (M). Srymanske was issued a $150,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on 04/18/2022.

Crystal Ann Reardon 47 years old

Crystal Ann Reardon of Eden North Carolina was charged with four (4) counts of Discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling (F) and thirty-five (35) counts of misdemeanor injury to personal property (M). Reardon was issued a $100,000 secured bond and is scheduled to appear in Rockingham County District Court on 04/18/2022.

“The detectives of the Eden Police Department continued to work the cases and through hard work, dedication and long hours, the detectives were able to develop the suspects in the long list of incidents and victims. I am very proud of the hard work and dedication the detectives put into the cases and thankful that no one was hurt in any of these senseless crimes committed by the suspects. I hope this sends a clear message to the criminal element in our community, whether property damage, drugs or violent crime, our TEAM of detectives and patrol officers at the Eden Police Department continue each and every day “Putting Our Community First” and work with dedication and perseverance to keep our community safe.” Said Chief Clinton M Simpson.Anyone having information concerning this incident is asked to contact Detective Stoneman, Detective Baez or Lieutenant Anthony Lovings at 336-623-9755 (24hr), 336-623-9240 8am-4pm. Anyone wishing to provide information and remain anonymous is asked to call Rockingham County Crimestoppers at 336-349-9683.

More info on this Facebook post with pictures.