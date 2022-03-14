(Video) Check Out This Hidden Gem For Small Business Across Martinsville and Henry County, Virginia

The Youtube Channel JWH Consolidated put up a new video profiling The TAD Space in downtown Martinsville, Virginia. To maintain a professional environment for meeting with clients, you don’t have to own your own space. Many co-working resources are available in major cities but not typical to small towns like Martinsville, VA. At least not until now. The TAD Space delivers a well-designed, full-featured, flexible space with offices, lounges, meeting rooms, and more. What I liked most was how modern and clean the area was. Lots of natural light and large conference rooms. Gone are the days of needing to commute into an office. If you are a knowledge worker or service professional, you can enjoy the low costs of a small town with extensive features. Look for a place like this. Check out the video.