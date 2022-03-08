Video: Caesars Casino construction build update in Danville, Virginia

The Youtube channel DJ Riddle and G Money put up this video of the construction taking place at the former Dan River Mills Schoolfield site for the coming Caesars Virginia Casino in Danville, Virginia. As you can see, work is still being done to take the former mill factory down and to clear the land for hotel construction. That hotel tower construction is expected to begin this spring. Check out the video and listen to the music that is with it.
