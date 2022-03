Today at 5:00 PM EST ribbon cutting is scheduled to formally open the new Culture Restaurant and Grill in Danville, Virginia. This new restaurant is located at 510 Spring Street. They have been doing a soft open now for about three weeks and I checked them out myself and wrote a post about my experience there. You can find that here.

They first announced this ribbon cutting event on March 9, 2022 in a Facebook post.

-Mike