Danville Author Releases New Book – Truth About The Lies: A Memoir

Danville author Sandra Kay Darnell has released a new book titled Truth About The Lies: A Memoir. The book has been published by Palmetto Publishing and is available at Amazon.com. This is from the book’s description, “The truth is I’m a really good girl. Despite all the lies that have been spread over the last decade about me, I am a child of God. I’ve made my mistakes, but have more than paid for them. I was born to a mother who dearly loved me. My father, on the other hand, wanted nothing to do with me. He thought I was illegitimate so he treated me as an unwanted child. My parents divorced when I was two years old and I spent the next 33 years looking for a father figure who would love me. The pain that I endured looking for the right man was more than I could bear, and that led me to some dark places. On top of that, the FBI is pursuing me for something I didn’t do. This is my story. The names in this raw and honest short memoir have been changed to prevent repercussions.”