Small Business Highlight: Charis Transportation In Martinsville, Virginia

Meet Reverend Charles Whitfield, the owner of Charis Transportation in Martinsville, VA. Hear his story along with others in this new video series highlighting the valuable tourism partners, their businesses, and the lasting legacy of Black entrepreneurship in Martinsville – Henry County, VA. The series is produced by VisitMartinsville.

“It’s February, and it’s also Black History Month. VisitMartinsville would like to take this opportunity to celebrate some of our Black-owned tourism businesses and partners who play a critical role in enhancing the Martinsville – Henry County community.”