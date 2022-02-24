Police Investigating Early Morning Homicide In Danville, Virginia

At approximately 12:23AM this morning, the Danville Police Department responded to a call of shots fired and a man being struck in the 200 block of Epps Street. Officers located 40-year-old Danville resident Antoni Lamar Logan at the scene suffering from a gunshot wound. Approximately six minutes after the initial 911 call, another 40-year-old Danville man arrived by personal vehicle at the SOVAH Danville emergency room suffering from gunshot wounds as well.

Antoni Lamar Logan was treated at the scene and transported to SOVAH Danville medical center where he was later pronounced non-viable.

The second 40-year-old male victim was treated for his injuries and flown to an undisclosed advanced care medical facility for further treatment in serious condition.

The initial investigation shows that both males were shot in the same incident in the 200 block of Epps Street. This does not appear to be a random act of violence.

Crime scene and criminal investigators have worked on the scene throughout the night. The investigation is active and ongoing.

Additionally, anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Danville Police Department through any available platforms to include calling patrol at 799-6510, investigations at 799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000, through social media or use our crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#. Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.

SOURCE