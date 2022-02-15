New: Culture Restaurant and Grill Opening In Danville, Virginia This Thursday – Mike Swanson

The new Culture Restaurant and Grill at 510 Spring Street will be having a soft opening this Thursday. This new downtown eatery made this announcement today at 1:00 PM through its Facebook page – “#DanvilleVA & surrounding areas, the time has come to finally experience #CultureRestaurantAndGrille. We’re opening our doors for our soft opening 2/17/22. For your dining experience, click the link in our bio and save your spot for our fine dining experience!” Reservations are required for this Thursday and Friday and available through an EventBrite link.

-Mike