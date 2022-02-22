Lee Greenwood Playing At The Reidsville Showcase at Rockingham Theater In North Carolina On Friday

On Friday February 22, 2002 from 8:00 PM – 11:00 PM EST Lee Greenwood will be playing at The Reidsville Showcase at Rockingham Theater. The theater is located at 205 Gilmer Street in Reidsville, North Carolina. Tickets available at the website thereidsvilleshowcase.com.

With seven #1 songs & 25 charted singles to his credit, Lee Greenwood is a show you won’t want to miss! His country hits include: “It Turns Me Inside Out”, “Ring On Her Finger Time On Her Hands”, ”She’s Lying”, “I Don’t Mind the Thorns If You’re The Rose”, “Dixie Road”, “Somebody’s Gonna Love You”, “Going Going Gone”, “You Got A Good Love Comin”, “Fools Gold”, and “Mornin Ride” while he already garnered several crossover hits such as “Touch & Go Crazy”, “IOU” and the duet with Barbara Mandrell, “To Me”. Lee Greenwood has won numerous industry awards including, Male Vocalist of the Year from the Academy of Country Music in 1983, two Male Vocalist of the Year awards from the Country Music Association in 1983 & 1984 and a Grammy for Top Male Vocal Performance in 1985 for “I.O.U.”. The CMA also named “God Bless The U.S.A.” its Song of the Year in 1985.