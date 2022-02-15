Danville City Council funds expanded summer work program in Danville, Virginia

The City Council voted tonight to contribute nearly $300,000 to expand a summer work experience and employment program for in-school and out-of-school youth and young adults from ages 14 to 24.

The work-based learning program, called Danville ExperienceWorks, will provide opportunities to 302 participants. A total of 52 took part in last summer’s pilot internship program.

“Every member of the City Council at some point has talked about providing a meaningful work experience for our young people,” Mayor Alonzo Jones said. “This year’s summer program will build on the success of last year.”

Of the 302 participants, 105 will receive a paid internship up to 280 hours. The remaining participants will attend various career awareness and exposure activities to include a mock interview day and work readiness boot camps.

The program is a collaborative effort by the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research, Danville Public Schools, Goodwill Industries of the Valleys, Project Imagine, the city’s Human Resources Department, and the West Piedmont Workforce Development Board (Virginia Career Works).

“Each member of the collaborative team brings an important skill set, passion, and bank of resources to the youth career experience,” said Dr. Julie Brown, Director of Advanced Learning at the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

The City’s investment of $293,356 will be taken from the American Rescue Plan allocation. Community non-profit partners and regional funders will contribute another $228,448.

To apply or for more information, students should contact their school counselor or log in to their Major Clarity account. Employers who are interested in hosting an intern should contact Dana Wilson at 434-766-6653 or dana.wilson@ialr.org.

