Altercation Leads to Shooting Incident at Pilot Truck Stop Gas Station Lot In Danville, Virginia

At app. 12:48 AM this morning, the Danville Police Department responded to 911 calls at 110 River Pointe Drive, Pilot Truck Stop and Gas Station. Officers located shell casings, broken door glass, and what appeared to be blood consistent with an injury, but all involved were gone from the scene. Within minutes, 26-year-old Danville resident Marlowe Malik Cobbs arrived at SOVAH Danville emergency room suffering from gunshot wounds to the lower torso. Another call came in from the second individual involved in the incident, 34-year-old Pittsylvania County resident Alonzo Morris III, who had made it to his residence in Pittsylvania County.

The investigation has revealed the gentlemen knew each other through a mutual acquaintance, which was the basis for the animosity when they came upon each other. A verbal interaction occurred then an assault that ended with Alonzo Morris III suffering a wound to his head and multiple shots being fired in front of the main entrance to the business. Marlowe Cobbs was struck and retreated into the business before leaving the scene and arriving at the emergency room.

Two firearms were recovered during the investigation, and it appears each of the gentlemen had a firearm during the incident.

Alonzo Morris II was treated for a head wound requiring medical attention at SOVAH Danville as well, then released. He was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and shooting into an occupied building. He is still in the Danville City Jail as of this release.

Marlowe Malik Cobbs was treated at SOVAH Danville and transported to another medical facility for further treatment. He has been charged with malicious wounding from this incident.

Employees and customers were in and around the business at the time of this incident, but thankfully no one else was injured and the only property damaged was the building itself.

Additionally, anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the Danville Police Department through any available platforms to include calling patrol at 799-6510, investigations at 799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000, through social media or use our crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#. Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.

