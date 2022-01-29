Suspects Arrested In Late Night Reidsville Harbor Freight Break-In In Rockingham County, North Carolina

From the Reidsville Police Department – “Last night at approximately 3:15 a.m., a breaking and entering occurred at Harbor Freight located at 1640 Freeway Drive. Reidsville Police Department’s quick response as well as assistance from the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office resulted in the arrest of two suspects. Jimmy Lamar McWilliams and Reginald Lamont Cunningham, both of Greensboro, NC, were arrested and charged with Breaking and Entering and Injury to Real Property. Both are currently in the Rockingham County jail under a $100,500 secured bond. “I want to thank Lt. Bayne, Sgt. Gibson, Officer Holt and Officer Moore of Team C and Detective Lingle for their quick response in hazardous weather conditions. I would also like to thank the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance. The citizens of Reidsville are blessed to have such a talented and dedicated group of officers keeping them safe throughout the night while most are sleeping. Over $1500 worth of items were returned to Harbor Freight,” stated Chief Ray Gibson.”