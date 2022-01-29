Guilford County, North Carolina Names Dwight Godwin as New Parks Director

Dwight Godwin has been selected to serve as Guilford County’s new Parks Director. Godwin brings with him over 30 years of Parks experience in Virginia and West Virginia and has been employed by Guilford County working in the Parks Department since 2015. Godwin has been promoted to the county’s top parks department position after serving as interim director since May 2021.

His background includes parks operations and planning along with the administration of recreation programs and events. Godwin earned his undergraduate degree in Park Management from Ferrum College.

“I am very excited to continue working with a great group of people in the Parks Department! Guilford County’s commitment to excellence, professionally operated parks system and the supportive communities we serve are several reasons why I love to work here. We are a top destination spot not only for our parks but also our athletic fields, aquatic centers, camping, dog parks, fishing, golf course and driving range as well as our trails” said Godwin. “We are extremely proud of our continuing efforts to promote inclusiveness in all areas of our department.”

Guilford County owns 7 regional parks for the public to enjoy. Along with the 5 parks that Guilford County manages which include Bur-Mil, Gibson, Hagan-Stone, Northeast and Southwest Parks. Guilford County also owns Triad Park and Guilford-Mackintosh Park.

When not at work Godwin enjoys being at home working in his yard, and spending time with his granddaughters Myha and Hayden.

“Guilford County is pleased to share the news of Dwight Godwin leading our Parks team. We know he plays a pivotal role as our county continues to grow and develop our park and trail systems while continuing to provide all of the events that our community has come to expect,” said Erris Dunston, Guilford County Assistant Manager – Strong Community.

Guilford County Parks continuously seeks public engagement as it works through the strategic planning process for coming up with a Comprehensive Master Plan to ensure the department maximizes resources and effectively provides services that meets the needs of the community.

To learn more about Guilford County Parks Department, visit GuilfordParks.com

Source