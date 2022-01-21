Rockingham County, NC Alert: Public Hearing- Road Abandonment Dalton Lake Road

The Rockingham County Board of Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing to consider road abandonment of Dalton Lake Road, Huntsville Township on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 6:30 pm.

Public Hearing Notice



Pursuant to NCGS 153A-241, the Rockingham County Board of Commissioners recently adopted a Resolution of Intent to Close a Public Road on January 18, 2022. This resolution establishes the intent to close approximately 0.81 miles of Dalton Lake Road (SR 1127) from Ellisboro Road to Sardis Church Road.

The Board of Commissioners shall hold a public hearing regarding the intent to close this portion of Dalton Lake Road on Monday, February 21, 2022 at 6:30 PM in the Commissioners Chambers at the Rockingham County Governmental Center in Wentworth.

All persons wishing to present arguments for or against this request should appear before the Board. Anyone with questions, the person to contact is John M. Morris, County Attorney at 336-342-8347 or jmorris@co.rockingham.nc.us.