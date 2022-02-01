Exploring Glencoe Mill Village in Burlington, North Carolina

The Glecoe Mill Village is a historic spot in North Carolina. This Burlington location is described as “one of the best preserved mill villages in North Carolina, providing a comprehensive picture of the social and commercial organization of a late 19th Century water-powered southern cotton mill village. The property is on the study list for national historic landmark status, is owned by its residents. Drive-by visitation welcome. There are many historically informative and interesting signs along the streets, plus the Textile Heritage Museum, a canoe launch, walking trails, picnic and fishing areas along the Haw River.” A visitor recently put up this Youtube video of it.

To visit it take Exit 143 off I-85/40. Then drive approximately 4 miles north of Burlington on Highway 62 North across the Haw River, and turn left onto River Road. Admission is free.