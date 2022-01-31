Stock Market Trading Outlook For Coming Week (Bottom Or Bull Trap?) – Mike Swanson

This weekend everyone is wondering if we have seen a stock market bottom or a bull trap. In this video I look at the stock trading outlook for the coming week. We take a look at applying relative strength to identify stocks and sectors outperforming the market worth buying. We also look at the short-term resistance levels on the S&P 500 and Nasdaq to watch for in the coming week and how to look at multiple time frames to analyze the market instead of just the market quote showing the instant change of the day, which is often meaningless.

-Mike