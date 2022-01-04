POLICE SEEK ASSISTANCE IDENTIFYING EARLY MORNING BURGLARY SUSPECT IN DANVILLE, VIRGINIA

The Danville Police Department in partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect from an early morning burglary at Riverside Pawn Shop, 2384 Riverside Drive. The business was entered through force and multiple firearms were stolen between 3:50 AM and 4:00 AM. The ATF is offering a reward of $2500, National Shooting Sports Foundation (NSSF) will match that $2500, and Danville Crime Stoppers is offering $1000, for a reward totaling $6000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect in this case. The suspect appears to be a white male from surveillance video that is attached.

This is an active investigation and any help from the public in providing information on the identity of the suspect or suspects involved in this crime is being requested.

Anyone who may have information to aide in efforts to identify the suspects in this case are asked to contact the Danville Police Department at 434-793-0000 Crime Stoppers, call 911 if location is immediately known, call non-emergency dispatch if time permits at 434-799-5111 option 8, email through the website, message through social media platforms or use our crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.

NOTE: A short video of the surveillance will be added to the Danville Police Department Facebook account.