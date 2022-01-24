Otis Traction Elevators at Danville Municipal Building Danville, VA Investigated – Mike Swanson

The Youtube channel DieselDucy came to Danville, Virginia to investigate the Otis Traction elevations at the Danville Municipal building. On the internet there are tens of thousands of subcultures of people interested in niche topics and artifacts of the past. One such group is fascinated with old elevators and someone with a Youtube channel dedicated to elevator tours just put up a video about this old elevator in Danville.

This video has been up for less than four days and already has over 5,700 views. This is thanks to the fascination among many in old elevators. The person who owns this channel, Andrew Reams, actually has a museum in Roanoke dedicated to artifacts from old elevators such as this one called the elevaTOURS International Elevator Museum.

“My YouTube channel has given me a chance to connect with people with this Asperger’s Syndrome because I would say 90% of these people into elevators- I think all of them- but most of these elevator enthusiasts have some sort of autism,” Reams told WDBJ7 in an interview.

The growth of his channel and its views show that others share his interest in elevators. Here is a trailer on his channel with more information.

And here is a tweet.

Here at Otis, we love our elevator fans. In celebration of National Autism Awareness Month, our friends @dieselducy, Brandon and Bella toured the ElevaTOURS Elevator Museum in Roanoke, Virginia and saw Otis elevator buttons! #MadeToMoveYou pic.twitter.com/sqVsZQzMut — Otis Elevator Co. (@OtisElevatorCo) April 24, 2019

Elevators are fun!

