Martinsville business leader and entrepreneur Wayne Draper was profiled on Hometown Hustle. Draper is a Martinsville native, Dad (of two), multi-business owner, and Marketing-Maven. Most entrepreneurs panicked when the pandemic came but he saw an opportunity to open up a brand new business. Wayne is the owner of Right Now Remediation, Restoration, & Repair and The TAD Space located in Martinsville, Virginia.

