Tour Danville, Virginia: Black and White Photographs of Abandoned Mills and Victorian Mansions (Video)

The Youtube Channel Keith Dotson Photography just uploaded a video in which they took a tour of Danville, Virginia and Pittsylvania County. They toured different historical sites and visited the Danville Museum. Historic homes were profiled, with some old pictures shared. At the end a quick trip of the Blue Ridge was taken and so was some black and white photography. Check out the video to see the fun and learn.
