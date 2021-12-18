Stoneville Man Arrested In Henry County, VA For Attempted Murder With Shotgun in Rockingham County, North Carolina

“[Rockingham County, N.C.] – On Friday December 17, 2021 at around 7 p.m., Rockingham County Sheriff’s Investigators were notified of a patient at a local Triad area hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.The investigation that followed revealed that Thaddeus Grey, 57, of Stoneville, N.C., had been shot with a shotgun by Kenneth Lee Bell, Jr., 60, (pictured in this post) of 6032 US 220 Bus. Stoneville, N.C. following an altercation at Bell’s residence.Kenneth Lee Bell, Jr. was apprehended by Henry County Sheriff’s Deputies in Bassett Virginia a short time later. Rockingham County Sheriff’s Investigators have charged Bell with Attempted Murder and Assault with a Deadly Weapon with Intent to Kill Inflicting Serious Injury. He is being held in the Henry County Jail pending extradition.Sheriff Sam Page and his team at the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Stoneville Police Department and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in this investigation and the apprehension of Mr. Bell.”

For more see the Rockingham County Facebook post with this release here.