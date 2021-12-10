South Boston Saturday : Chillin’ with Santa and Dr. Seuss How The Grinch Stole Christmas at The Prizery

Come to the Prizery in South Boston, Virginia this Saturday for a day full of Christmas fun! You will find Christmas crafts, story time, milk and cookies, and special screening of Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas. And don’t forget to bring your Christmas list, because after the movie kids will get to meet the one and only Santa Clause!Parents can drop of their children, and spend the day getting last minute Christmas gifts, or stay and enjoy the festivities with them! This event is for ages 5-12 years old, if younger than 5 a parent must be present during the event.

Chillin’ With Santa Schedule:



12:30-1:00 Check in/ Drop off

1:00-3:00 Fun activities and stations

3:15-5:00 Showing of How the Grinch Stole Christmas

4:45- 5:00 parents arrive for pick up and photos with Santa

5:00-6:30 Meet Santa!

This event is free admission and has a limited number of tickets available, so please reserve your Childs spot online.



Parents should arrive early prior to the event to fill out forms for drop off, as well as be early for pickup following the event.

To get tickets click this link.