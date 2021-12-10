2022 Precious Metals Forecast Video – Chris Vermeulen

Chris sits down with Craig Hemke of Sprott Money to talk about their Precious Metals forecast, latest moves, next year’s projections, and discuss commodity/food inflation.

Precious Metals have been struggling and trading sideways or lower all year. Based on the Fibonacci extension on both long-term charts and the recent bull-flag pattern, the 100% measured move for Gold is $2700 in 2022.

Silver’s chart is pointing to higher prices as well. Silver has this funny way of blasting through levels at a ridiculous rate and taking off. From a technical standpoint, a 69% gain or $38 per ounce level is the next measured move to the upside.

After a pretty wild year and another funky month, the lost year for precious metals comes to a close. But will 2022 be a better year for Gold and Silver?

Chris and Craig explore commodity inflation by looking at lumber (WOOD) and homebuilder (XHB) ETFs and food inflation concerns via the Agriculture ETF DBA.

Disclaimer: None of this material is meant to be construed as investment advice. It is for education and entertainment purposes only. The video is accurate as of the posting date but may not be accurate in the future.