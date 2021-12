Friday at 6:00 PM – 9:00 PM come to the Hanes Mall in Winston-Salem for a Silent Dinner. No talking allowed. It is for people off all levels and skill of the use of sign language. This meet up typically happens on the first Friday of every month. You find more information about this event from the Facebook event page for it at this link:

https://www.facebook.com/events/287524793113534/