New Video Footage Of White Mill Building Bridge Work In Danville, Virginia

The Youtube channel 5th Tangent Digital Marketing just uploaded a new video with drone overflight footage of the construction being done on the bridge that connects the White Mill Building in Danville, Virginia to the River Trail across from it over the Dan River. This is a big construction project to make this bridge usable, but to do it parts of it are being taken apart to shorten it as you can see from the video. Asbestos and bad stuff is being removed to make it safe.

This construction probably wouldn’t be happening without the coming Danville casino and more is to come.