Mountain Valley Brewing of Axton, Virginia Outside Martinsville Profiled By Hometown Hustle

Mountain Valley Brewing of Axton, Virginia near both Danville and Martinsville, Virginia was profiled in episode four of Hometown Hustle. The owners talked about how they started the business and how they plan on expanding. The thing is Herb and Peggy Atwell didn’t plan on opening a brewery when they first moved to Martinsville seven years ago, but when the opportunity presented itself, they knew it was the right thing! He moved to Martinsville with his wife Peggy and they decided to turn their hobby of homebrewing into a full-fledged brewery business. For Herb, Hometown Hustle is about showing that anyone can be an entrepreneur with whatever their hobbies or skills are, it just takes focus, hard work and discipline.

For more check out their website www.mountainvalleybrewing.com.