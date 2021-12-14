Martinsville Hometown Hustle #3 – Social Buttery Fly Branding

Have you ever wondered what life is like for a small-town Influencer/Blogger? It may be a lot different than you think! When Jailyn was 20 years old, she thought that she would be attending college, graduating, and going into the psychiatric field. But when her scholarship was suddenly revoked without warning, she knew it was time for a different path. She had already been uploading YouTube videos for about three years, but now it was time to take the marketing and graphic design knowledge she had learned and really put it to the test. Three years later, Jailyn has become a successful digital entrepreneur and influencer, with several income streams related to her online presence. Social Butterfly Branding has helped many small businesses grow their online presence with high-quality graphic designs and marketing strategies.

