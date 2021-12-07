Danville Police Seek Assistance from Weekend Shooting Incident

Just before midnight Saturday night, two Danville teenagers reported being shot in the 2900 block of West Main Street. A 19-year-old male was located in the parking lot of an apartment complex while an 18-year-old male was located on the lot of a nearby closed store. With initial stories to police being unclear on the timeline of events or relationship with the two victims, the investigation has been ongoing to verify the exact location of the shootings and determine if they were related. At this time the Danville Police Department has confirmed each individual was struck in a continuing incident that started in a residence and led to the nearby intersection of West Main Street and Old Mayfield Rd. The 18-year-old victim was treated for a minor wound and immediately released. The 19-year-old is still receiving medical treatment and stable. This is a very active and ongoing investigation.

The Danville Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating and identifying the suspects and the vehicle from the attached photo. The pictured vehicle and occupants were involved in this incident.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect vehicle, knows the whereabouts or identities of the vehicle or suspects, was a witness to any of this incident, or has obtained any information on the shooting incident is please asked to contact the Danville Police Department through any available platforms to include calling patrol at 799-6510, investigations at 799-6508, calling 911, contacting Crime stoppers at 434-793-0000, through social media or use our crime tips app CARE at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818# . Information leading to an arrest and conviction in this case will be eligible for a cash reward.

Do not approach the occupants of this vehicle as they should be considered armed and dangerous.