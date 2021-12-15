City deploys enhanced parcel viewer application for Danville, Virginia Real Estate

The City of Danville’s Information Technology Department has deployed a new, user-friendly web application that adds features and functionality for exploring parcel maps and property information in Danville.

The parcel viewer is faster and more responsive, and it allows searches by owner name, parcel number, address, legal description, and zoning, as well as advanced search options such as sale date range, sale price, and land use/state use codes.

Also, the new application provides to ability to switch to street-level imagery using Google Street View.

“The old parcel viewer basically was a static application,” said Scott Longerbeam, geographic information systems coordinator for the Information Technology Department. “We changed the vendor to get a new look, new functionality, and new representation of all the data we have.”

Here is a list of additional new features and functionality: