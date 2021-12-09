Basset Man Wanted In Henry County Drug Bust Right Outside Martinsville, Virginia ($465,207 Cash Seized)

“The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has concluded an undercover drug investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine. On December 1, 2021, Henry County Sheriff’s Office Investigators executed a search warrant at 45 Blossom St., Bassett, Virginia.During this investigation, approximately one pound of methamphetamine, multiple pounds of marijuana, and a small quantity of cocaine were seized. The approximate street value of the narcotics seized is in excess of $10,000.In addition, five vehicles, 18 firearms, and $465,207 U.S. Currency was seized during the investigation.A warrant has been issued on Timothy Edward Ross, 48, of 45 Blossom St., Bassett, Virginia. He is currently wanted on one count of distribution of more than 100 grams of methamphetamine. Ross is described as a black male, 6’2”. 260 pounds.This matter remains under investigation, additional charges are anticipated in regards to this ongoing investigation.Anyone having information about the whereabouts of Timothy Edward Ross or narcotic trafficking operations is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards of up to $2500.00 for information related to crime.”