Watch This Wonderful Drone Footage of Sutherlin, Halifax, and Danville Virginia With Soothing Music – Mike Swanson

The Youtube channel of DJ Riddle and G Money has done it again. Just the other week they put up footage of the Averett University North Complex Sports Center and more recently they did a fly over the widely anticipated site of the Virginia Caesar’s casino, with preconstruction activities going on.

Now they have done 45 minutes of beautiful drone footage of the Halifax County, Sutherlin, Pittsylvania County, and Danville area. It’s compliments with soothing music. In fact the description of the video states, “when it is time to come in from the cold and relax then this might help you wind down while watching the leaves turn and the wind blowing them around inside your warm house. I know it works because it took me four days to edit this video because I always fall asleep. So maybe it will work for other people. Good luck and thanks for watching.”

Watch here.

-Mike